Ideas from the CBC: War and Medicine: Hawkeye’s Army

We think nothing today of calling healthcare workers "front line workers," engaged in a "battle" against disease. But the roots of the infiltration of such language go a long way back, aided by pop culture icons like the TV show MASH. Dr. Jillian Horton, a writer and doctor of internal medicine is a veteran of the battle against Covid, and the battle to rid medicine of the masochistic culture that begins to define its soldiers from medical school onward. She imagines something less heroic and healthier for all involved.