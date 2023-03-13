© 2023 Maine Public | Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
Climate One: Climate Smart Agriculture with Secretary Tom Vilsack

Published March 13, 2023 at 9:35 AM EDT

Thursday, March 16, 2023

Agriculture is responsible for around 11% of U.S. carbon emissions, and yet soil holds the potential for massive carbon sequestration. Conventional agriculture focuses more on crop productivity than soil health. U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack advocates for a federal initiative focused on supporting “climate smart” agriculture for commodity crops that comprise the bulk of what’s grown on American farms: corn, soybeans, wheat.

