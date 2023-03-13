Ideas from the CBC: The Cult of Story

Stories are fundamental to our lives and our sense of ourselves and the world. Comparative Literature professor Peter Brooks of Yale University has spent most of his career studying and celebrating the power and art of narrative, but now, he says, things have gone too far. Stories have overtaken and drowned out all other ways of knowing in the real world. The best way to fight the storification of everything, he argues, is the study of literary narrative — so we'll all know how to read stories as stories.

