Speaking in Maine: Camden Conference: Caroline Freund and David Autor

Published March 20, 2023 at 9:52 AM EDT

Tuesday, March 21, 2023

On today’s Speaking In Maine, we return to the 2023 Camden Conference. The theme of this year’s event was Global Trade and Politics: Managing Turbulence. Today we’ll hear from Caroline Freund, Dean of the School of Global Policy and Strategy, University of California San Diego with her talk: “What Future for Globalization?” and Massachusetts Institute of Technology Professor David Autor with his talk: “The Enduring Economic and Political Consequences of the China Trade Shock.”

For more information about the 2023 Camden Conference click HERE

