A Prayer for Salmon tells the story of the Winnemem Wintu people and their clash with Shasta Dam — the country’s 8th tallest dam and one of California’s most important infrastructure sites. When it was built in the 1940s, Shasta Dam in Northern California flooded the Winnemem Wintu’s land and sacred sites, leaving them displaced and with no rights on the river where their ancestors lived.

Click HERE for more information