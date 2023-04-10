BBC Presents the Climate Question: How Did We Discover Climate Change
Wednesday, April 12, 2023
An amateur scientist called Eunice Foote discovered the link between CO2 and global warming in America in 1856. That was 167 years ago. If we’ve known about climate change for so long, why haven’t people taken it more seriously? Then, does the answer to our insatiable need for energy have its solution in space-based solar farms?
Listen Here: BBC Presents the Climate Question: How Did We Discover Climate Change