Ideas from the CBC: On Savage Shores

The spring of 1493 saw the first recorded visit to Europe by Indigenous people from the Western hemisphere. Over the next century, tens of thousands made the journey. In many cases, they came as captives facing years of enslavement on the European continent. Others were diplomats. Some lived in European monasteries. All faced the danger of European diseases. British historian Caroline Dodds Pennock spent a decade collecting evidence of the widespread Indigenous presence in Portugal, Spain, France, and England in the hundred years before Britain first attempted to establish its first North American colony.