2 PM Public Affairs Programs

City Arts & Lectures: Jennifer Egan

Published April 24, 2023 at 10:19 AM EDT

Thursday, April 27, 2023

This week, our guest is Jennifer Egan, who writes with nuance on an astounding range of subjects and disciplines. Her most recent novel, The Candy House, is a sort of sibling to the Pulitzer Prize-winning A Visit from the Goon Squad, featuring some of that book’s most beloved characters. It’s set in a near-future in which a technology allows you to access any memory you’ve ever had. From first person plural, to third person, to a chapter written in tweets, The Candy House demonstrates why Egan is one of the most acclaimed fiction writers in recent years.

