City Arts & Lectures: Jennifer Egan

This week, our guest is Jennifer Egan, who writes with nuance on an astounding range of subjects and disciplines. Her most recent novel, The Candy House, is a sort of sibling to the Pulitzer Prize-winning A Visit from the Goon Squad, featuring some of that book’s most beloved characters. It’s set in a near-future in which a technology allows you to access any memory you’ve ever had. From first person plural, to third person, to a chapter written in tweets, The Candy House demonstrates why Egan is one of the most acclaimed fiction writers in recent years.