2 PM Public Affairs Programs

Commonwealth Club of California: Shannon O'Neil: The Future of US Competitiveness

Published April 24, 2023 at 10:29 AM EDT

Wednesday, April 26, 2023

Shannon K. O’Neil, the Nelson and David Rockefeller senior fellow for Latin America studies at the Council on Foreign Relations, joins us to discuss the issues raised in her new book The Globalization Myth: Why Regions Matter. Dr. O’Neil will talk about how regionalization, not globalization, has been the biggest economic trend of the last 40 years, and why the United States should embrace deepening regional ties to succeed in an increasingly connected and competitive world.

Click HERE for more information

