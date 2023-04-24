© 2023 Maine Public | Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
header.jpg
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
2 PM Public Affairs Programs

Ideas from the CBC: The Wife of Bath

Published April 24, 2023 at 10:43 AM EDT

Monday, April 24, 2023

A group of pilgrims meet on the road to Canterbury. There's a knight, a miller, a clerk, a cook, a parson — 30 in all. To pass the time, they tell stories, and the reward for the teller of the best tale will be a free meal at the Tabard Inn. One of the most arresting characters in Geoffrey Chaucer's Canterbury Tales is the Wife of Bath, who, before she even gets to her story, tells her listeners at great length exactly what she thinks about marriage in general, and men in particular. She's been called the first fully-formed woman in English literature: she's smart, bawdy, funny, successful, and confident. Seven hundred years later, the Wife of Bath remains an inspiration to writers today.

2 PM Public Affairs Programs