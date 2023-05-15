APM Presents: Call To Mind: Queer Youth Resilience & Mental Health

© 2023 Maine Public | Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
Published May 15, 2023 at 9:20 AM EDT

Tuesday, May 16, 2023

Every day, queer teens and young adults are challenged by the politicization of gender identity and sexual orientation and the rise in anti-LGBTQ+ discrimination. And the mental health consequences are alarming. Considering LGBTQ+ youth face continued fights around their identity, what are mental health concerns specific to queer youth? And what support is necessary for LGBTQ+ teens and young adults to best take care of their well-being amid a national political climate that’s working against them?

