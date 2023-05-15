© 2023 Maine Public | Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
Climate One: Lights, Camera, Inaction: Where is Climate’s Starring Role?

May 15, 2023

Monday, May 15, 2023

Hollywood has been slow to include climate in its stories. Executives fear it won’t sell – that it’s too overwhelming or depressing. Apple TV+ has just released the series Extrapolations, which revolves entirely around the climate crisis. But it’s an outlier. We ask writer, producer and director Scott Z. Burns – who also worked on the films Contagion and Al Gore’s An Inconvenient Truth – and Anna Jane Joyner of the climate story consultancy Good Energy about why climate doesn’t play a more prominent role in scripted entertainment.

