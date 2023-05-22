Ideas from the CBC: A Walk of Remembrance

More than 1.1 million Canadians served in the Second World War, among them Gilbert Hunter and Harry Bockner. In 1941, the two were in the same regiment. One died. One survived. Nearly 80 years later, their descendants were part of a group of Canadian pilgrims to the Netherlands who participated in a walk of remembrance. Following in the footsteps of the Canadian troops together, they walked, they sang, they prayed, and they remembered.