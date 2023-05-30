Open to Debate: Is Carbon Capture Essential to Fighting Climate Change?

When it comes to carbon dioxide, 2022 was a record year. So...what can be done? One potential method is called carbon capture and storage, a technology in which CO2 is extracted and stored in underground facilities. Critics say the technology is expensive and ultimately unworkable. Others argue that these systems have become a critical tool, and we need multiple approaches when it comes to addressing climate change. In this context we debate: Is Carbon Capture Essential to Fighting Climate Change?