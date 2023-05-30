Speaking in Maine: Mid-Coast Forum on Foreign Relations: Christopher Costa

Christopher Costa was appointed as the Special Assistant to the President & Senior Director for Counterterrorism at the White House. His 35-year government career included 25 years in counterintelligence, human intelligence, and with special operations forces in the United States Army in Central America, Europe, and throughout the Middle East. His talk, “Reflections on Counterterrorism and the Future Terrorism Threat,” was recorded on May 8, 2023 at the Mid-Coast Forum on Foreign Relations.

