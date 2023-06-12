Commonwealth Club of California: Kevin Kelly: The Wisdom I Wish I’d Known Earlier

Kevin Kelly co-founded Wired magazine in 1993 and served as its executive editor for its first seven years. He co-chairs the board of the Long Now Foundation, a membership organization that champions long-term thinking and responsibility to future generations. On his 68th birthday, Kelly wrote down for his young adult children some things he had learned about relationships, business, and life that he wished he had known earlier. He has now compiled these inspirational concepts into a book, "Excellent Advice for Living."

