Ideas from the CBC: Voices of Internment

It's a hidden chapter of Canadian history that's now slowly emerging. For decades leading up to the outbreak of World War I, Canada actively courted immigrants from Eastern Europe. They traveled across the ocean to farm and fill a growing demand for manual laborers. But as World War I broke out, those migrants, including some who were Canadian citizens, were labeled as 'aliens of enemy origin' and targeted by the state. Descendants of those imprisoned in forced labor camps share their stories with documentary producers James Motluk and Jeff Preyra.