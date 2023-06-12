On Shifting Ground with Ray Suarez: Pete Buttigieg on Repowering America
Tuesday, June 13, 2023
Derailed trains, collapsed bridges, and an unreliable power grid point to America’s growing infrastructure problem. And though President Biden campaigned on “building back better,” these issues have taken a back seat to political posturing with China. US Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg joins Ray Suarez to break down how the Biden administration plans to get America’s infrastructure back on track — one EV at a time.