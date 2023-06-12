© 2023 Maine Public | Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
2 PM Public Affairs Programs

On Shifting Ground with Ray Suarez: Pete Buttigieg on Repowering America

Published June 12, 2023 at 9:26 AM EDT

Tuesday, June 13, 2023

Derailed trains, collapsed bridges, and an unreliable power grid point to America’s growing infrastructure problem. And though President Biden campaigned on “building back better,” these issues have taken a back seat to political posturing with China. US Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg joins Ray Suarez to break down how the Biden administration plans to get America’s infrastructure back on track — one EV at a time.

2 PM Public Affairs Programs