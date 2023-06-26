Climate One: Amy Westervelt on Drilling, Denial and Disinformation

Amy Westervelt has made a career out of exploring the oil industry through complex and compelling storytelling. Through her investigative series Drilled, Westervelt dives deep into the true crimes of the fossil fuel industry’s biggest players, including their misinformation and PR campaigns about the climate emergency, their unfair dealing and record of environmental disasters. Her narrative podcasts shine a light on stories oil companies would rather keep in the dark, and on those individuals who try to hold them accountable.