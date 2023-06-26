© 2023 Maine Public | Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
2 PM Public Affairs Programs

Open to Debate: Should Congress Abolish the Debt Ceiling

Published June 26, 2023 at 10:10 AM EDT

Tuesday, June 27, 2023

The US has more than $31 trillion in national debt. If it is breached, the government may go into default, leading to national and global consequences. Supporters in favor of abolishing the debt ceiling say it is counterproductive, leads to political drama, and an economic threat. Those arguing “no” say it’s an effective tool of governance that allows discussion about national spending and keeps lawmakers accountable.

2 PM Public Affairs Programs