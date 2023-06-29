Ideas: David Suzuki Has Something to Say

David Suzuki hosted The Nature of Things on CBC television for 44 years, and now he's retired. Along the way he taught all of us how to think about the planet we call home, about the mysteries of nature and the dangers that face us when we fail to take care of our world. He taught us about joy and curiosity, and above all, about the moral responsibility that comes with being alive. "The future doesn't exist. The only thing that exists is now and our memory of what happened in the past. But because we invented the idea of a future, we're the only animal that realized we can affect the future by what we do today."