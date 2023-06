Ray Suarez speaks with Merve Tahiroğlu, the Turkey Program Director at the Project on Middle East Democracy, to understand how President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan is looking back to Turkey’s Ottoman past to shape his country’s future. Then, Anatol Lieven, journalist and Eurasian Program Director at the Quincy Institute for Responsible Statecraft, explains why ethnic tensions are once again flaring up in the Balkans.