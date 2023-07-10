Commonwealth Club of California: Thomas Fingar & Brad Roberts: The Uncertain Future of Nuclear Deterrence

China has historically maintained a “minimum” strategic nuclear deterrent but is now engaged in an unprecedented build up and diversification of its nuclear arsenal; a decade from now, it will match if not surpass the United States in deployed weapons. Russia is also upgrading its nuclear weapons, and in February “suspended” its adherence to the New START arms control treaty, which limits U.S. and Russian strategic nuclear weapons to 1,550 deployed warheads each. What are China’s and Russia’s objectives in accelerating their nuclear weapons programs?

