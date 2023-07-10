© 2023 Maine Public | Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
Open to Debate: Will Millennials Be Left Behind?

Published July 10, 2023 at 9:19 AM EDT

Monday, July 10, 2023

The oldest members of the Millennial generation are reaching their forties and feel they've been left behind emotionally and financially. Those who agree say Millennials pay more for basic items, leading them unable to afford to buy a home or have children. Those who disagree say that not buying a house or having kids are their choices and they will soon be doing well financially. With this context, we debate: Will Millennials Be Left Behind?

