© 2023 Maine Public | Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Scroll down to see all available streams.
Maine Public's website radio streams are not working for Firefox users at this time. To listen to our streams, please use another web browser, the Maine Public app, or the NPR One app.
2 PM Public Affairs Programs

Climate One: Law and Oil: Taking Climate Offenders to Court

Published July 17, 2023 at 9:05 AM EDT

Thursday, July 20, 2023

The last several years have seen a big increase in the number of lawsuits focused on the climate crisis. Some lawsuits challenge governments for their support for fossil fuels and for their failure to take climate action, while other cases target the fossil fuel companies themselves for knowingly misleading the world about the climate disrupting impacts of burning their products. Some of these cases seek monetary damages, others seek to hold governments accountable to their emissions reduction pledges. As more of these cases get their time in court, how powerful can litigation be in forcing action around the climate emergency.

2 PM Public Affairs Programs