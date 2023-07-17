Commonwealth Club of California: Jennifer Pahlka: "Why Government is Failing in the Digital Age"

Government at all levels has limped into the digital age, widening the gap between the policy outcomes we intend and what we get. Jennifer Pahlka served as President Barack Obama’s former deputy chief technology officer. Join us for an in-depth talk as she offers a bold reexamination of how our government operates and the improvements that she says need to be made to end bureaucratic dysfunction. It’s not more money or more tech we need; Pahlka calls for “recoding” American government to reclaim it for the people it is supposed to serve.

