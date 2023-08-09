Open to Debate: Is the FDA Too Cautious?

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the Atlantic criticized the US Food and Drug Administration for moving too slowly to approve vaccines with the provocative headline “The Death Toll of Delay.” Not long before, NPR ran a piece titled “One-Third of New Drugs Had Safety Problems After FDA Approval.” As the agency tries to move safe and effective drugs as quickly as possible to patients who need them, it also needs to maintain the diligence and rigor necessary to prevent harm. Two experts look at the pace of FDA approvals and argue about whether the agency is getting it right.