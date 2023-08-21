On Shifting Ground with Ray Suarez: The Risky Business of Global Influence

After 20 years of “forever wars,” the American contest for influence and control in the Middle East hasn’t stopped. But now the US has company, and the countries in the region have options. Mara Rudman, Executive Vice President for Policy at the Center for American Progress, joins Ray Suarez to dissect the delicate state of play in the Middle East. Then, retired General David Petraeus explores how small nations can contend with formidable superpowers, and how President Volodymyr Zelenskyy scored the role of a lifetime.