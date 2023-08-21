Open to Debate: Is Social Media Bad for Kids’ Mental Health?

Recently, the US Surgeon General released an advisory stating that with social media, there’s a risk of harm to children and adolescents' mental health. Those who agree say too much time on it, along with cyberbullying and harassment, contribute to stress, anxiety, and depression. Those who disagree say when used responsibly, social media can enhance their social skills, and provide access to resources and communities. Now we debate: Is Social Media Bad for Kids’ Mental Health?