© 2023 Maine Public | Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Scroll down to see all available streams.
Presque Isle area viewers: WMEM tower maintenance estimated timing is now through September 8. Click here to learn more!
2 PM Public Affairs Programs

Commonwealth Club: Your Brain on Art

Published September 1, 2023 at 11:47 AM EDT

Thursday, September 7th, 2023

Many people think of the arts as entertainment, but Ivy Ross and Susan Magsamen believe activities such as painting, dancing, expressive writing, etc. are more essential to our daily lives than we realize. They say the science of neuroaesthetics has the power to transform traditional medicine and build healthier communities. Ross and Magsamen offer compelling research that shows how engaging in an art project for as little as 45 minutes can reduce stress and participating in just one art experience per month can extend your life by 10 years.

Click HERE for more information

2 PM Public Affairs Programs