Ideas: World on Fire

The Labor Day long weekend is the unofficial end to our Canadian summer but it won't be the end of the smoke or the fires. This unprecedented wildfire season has burned further, faster and is predicted to last longer than even some of the climate experts could have imagined. No region of Canada has been untouched. Wildfires are also ravaging communities around the world, with records smashed in Greece, Spain and Hawaii. CBC reporter Adrienne Lamb explores what this could mean for all of us.