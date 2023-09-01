© 2023 Maine Public | Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Scroll down to see all available streams.
Presque Isle area viewers: WMEM tower maintenance estimated timing is now through September 8. Click here to learn more!
2 PM Public Affairs Programs

Ideas: World on Fire

Published September 1, 2023 at 11:53 AM EDT

Tuesday, September 5, 2023

The Labor Day long weekend is the unofficial end to our Canadian summer but it won't be the end of the smoke or the fires. This unprecedented wildfire season has burned further, faster and is predicted to last longer than even some of the climate experts could have imagined. No region of Canada has been untouched. Wildfires are also ravaging communities around the world, with records smashed in Greece, Spain and Hawaii. CBC reporter Adrienne Lamb explores what this could mean for all of us.

2 PM Public Affairs Programs