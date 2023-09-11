© 2023 Maine Public | Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Scroll down to see all available streams.
Presque Isle area viewers: WMEM tower maintenance estimated timing is now through September 8. Click here to learn more!
2 PM Public Affairs Programs

Open to Debate: Is Objectivity Essential in Journalism?

Published September 11, 2023 at 10:03 AM EDT

Tuesday, September 12, 2023

For decades, objectivity has been cited as journalism's gold standard, promising that journalists would stick “to the facts" and deliver both sides of the story, excluding their personal views. Those in support say it builds trust and gives newsreaders the information they need to form their own opinions. Those against say it suppresses certain valuable viewpoints and that some issues don’t merit the "both sides" treatment. Now, we debate: "Is Objectivity Essential in Journalism?”

2 PM Public Affairs Programs