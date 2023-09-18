Commonwealth Club: Jake Tapper: "All the Demons Are Here"

As CNN’s anchor and chief Washington correspondent Jake Tapper is one of the most respected journalists in news today. He is also a best-selling author, and his heart-pounding new thriller All the Demons Are Here takes us back to the 1970s, with two unforgettable characters encountering many of the real-life figures and events that defined one of the wildest and most dangerous decades in American history. Hear more about his latest work and his take on the current political landscape.

