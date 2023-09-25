City Arts & Lectures: Simone Stolzoff & Wendy MacNaughton

© 2023 Maine Public | Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
Published September 25, 2023 at 10:04 AM EDT

Monday, September 25, 2023

In the first half of this program, we talk to Simone Stolzoff, author of a new book, “The Good Enough Job: Reclaiming life from Work”. It takes a critical look at the way work has become so central to our identities - oftentimes at the expense of family, community and health. For artist Wendy MacNaughton, drawing is a vehicle for connection. Her subjects are often people and places typically over-looked. That’s certainly the case with her new book, “How to Say Goodbye.” It’s a collection of portraits she drew during her time as artist in residence at a hospice center in San Francisco.

