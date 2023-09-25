© 2023 Maine Public | Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Scroll down to see all available streams.
2 PM Public Affairs Programs

On Shifting Ground with Ray Suarez: Wagner’s Wake: Rubles, Rebels and Russia’s Unraveling

Published September 25, 2023 at 9:54 AM EDT

Thursday, September 28, 2023

What will happen to Wagner post-Prigozhin? And how will the new scramble for Africa decide the fate of his mercenary group? Ray Suarez speaks with Catherine Belton, The Washington Post’s Russia reporter, about the organization’s future and the price Russians —ordinary and oligarch— are paying. Then, international security analyst Fola Aina and French journalist Nabila Ramdani break down the state of play behind the Niger coup.

2 PM Public Affairs Programs