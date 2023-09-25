On Shifting Ground with Ray Suarez: Wagner’s Wake: Rubles, Rebels and Russia’s Unraveling
What will happen to Wagner post-Prigozhin? And how will the new scramble for Africa decide the fate of his mercenary group? Ray Suarez speaks with Catherine Belton, The Washington Post’s Russia reporter, about the organization’s future and the price Russians —ordinary and oligarch— are paying. Then, international security analyst Fola Aina and French journalist Nabila Ramdani break down the state of play behind the Niger coup.