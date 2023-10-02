Speaking in Maine: Mid-Coast Forum on Foreign Relations: Shanthi Kalathil

Shanthi Kalathil is an advisor, consultant and speaker on national security, democratic resilience, and strategic competition in the information age. Under President Biden, Kalathil served as Deputy Assistant to the President and Coordinator for Democracy and Human Rights at the National Security Council, where she oversaw the organization of the inaugural Summit for Democracy and the development of the first U.S. Strategy on Countering Corruption, among other initiatives. Her talk, “The Challenges to Democracy in an Age of Misinformation,” was recorded for broadcast on September 11, 2023.

Listen HERE