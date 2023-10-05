On Shifting Ground: Putin Meets Kim: A Handshake Worth A Thousand Guns?
Wednesday, October 11, 2023
Russia is firing off more artillery shells than they can produce at home, forcing the Kremlin to shop around for a new supplier. Ray Suarez speaks with New York Times’ national security reporter Julian Barnes about Russia’s alleged arms deal with North Korea, and what it means for the fighting in Ukraine. Then, Andrei Lankov, Director at NK News, explains why Kim Jong Un is solidifying relations with Russia and not China.