Speaking in Maine: College of the Atlantic Summer Institute, Expanding Exploration: Indigenous Futures and Perspectives

Published October 16, 2023

Monday, October 16, 2023

This week, Speaking in Maine brings you to the COA Summer Institute at College of the Atlantic in Bar Harbor. Today's discussion asks, what does “discovery” mean to Indigenous peoples whose cultures and ways of life have been at the receiving end of such pursuits? Betsy Richards, executive director of the Abbe Museum and senior partner with Wabanaki Nations, is in conversation with National Geographic Explorers Kiliii Yuyan and Keolu Fox to help us re-envision an approach to exploration based on respect and reciprocity.

Click HERE for more information

