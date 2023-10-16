Speaking in Maine: College of the Atlantic Summer Institute, Nadia Rosenthal and Nirav Shah

We understand our physical selves to be distinct and understand our skin to be a reasonable physical boundary between ourselves and the other. The pandemic and what it’s meant to our relationship with the world of viruses has challenged both of those preconceptions. What is the extent of our knowledge of viruses and how has that knowledge changed our understanding of what it means to be a human being? Nadia Rosenthal and Nirav Shah will dive into these and other profound questions that have a significant and practical impact on the way we will live in community for the foreseeable future.

