APM Presents: Substance Use & New Paths to Recovery

Addiction is at an all-time high in the United States and the results are deadly. During the COVID-19 pandemic, binge drinking increased by 21 percent and drug overdoses claimed more than 100,000 lives in just a 12-month period. This Call to Mind special report shares the experiences of people who are managing substance use disorders and leading experts working to transform the substance use disorder treatment field while decriminalizing the conversation about addiction disorders.

