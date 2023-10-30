© 2023 Maine Public | Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
Climate One: Jane Fonda: A Lifetime of Activism

Published October 30, 2023 at 8:54 AM EDT

Thursday, November 2, 2023

Jane Fonda has spent the last several decades fighting for Indigenous peoples' rights, economic justice, LGBTQ rights, peace, gender equality and more. Now, she is devoting herself to the climate emergency, focusing on defeating political allies of the fossil fuel industry. At 85, Fonda continues to fight for the most vulnerable among us, consistently pointing out the intersection between the myriad of causes. What keeps the iconic Jane Fonda going strong?

