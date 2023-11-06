© 2023 Maine Public | Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
2 PM Public Affairs Programs

Climate One: Covering Big Ideas and Personal Stories

Published November 6, 2023 at 10:39 AM EST

Wednesday, November 8, 2023

The climate crisis can be difficult to cover in a way that most people can relate to. The mechanism of harm goes from a person's gas car or stove to the Earth's atmosphere and back again in the form of floods and fires. That's why true stories of individuals and families experiencing the fallout of the climate crisis can be so impactful. They help us relate to each other on a more direct level, the way humans naturally do: person to person. Covering Climate Now Journalism Award winners Naomi Klein and Carolyn Beeler bring those stories to light.

