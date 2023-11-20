Idea from the CBC: Alanis Obomsawin: The Art of Listening

At the age of 91, prolific Abenaki artist and filmmaker Alanis Obomsawin is not slowing down. For nearly 70 years, her storytelling and documentary work has served as a mirror for Canada, vividly capturing and reflecting Indigenous experiences, providing a space for all Canadians to witness perspectives that have otherwise been suppressed and ignored. Obomsawin talks about her life's influences and the quiet power of listening in her 2023 Beatty Lecture at McGill University.