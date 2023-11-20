© 2023 Maine Public | Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
Open to Debate: Are DEI Mandates for University Faculties a Bad Idea

Published November 20, 2023 at 8:47 AM EST

Tuesday, November 21, 2023

More American colleges are adopting DEI as a core value, affecting professors' tenure, hiring, and promotion. Has what was intended as solidarity turned into a “loyalty oath”? Those who agree say evaluations based on DEI statements harm professors who may not embrace an agenda, affecting academic freedom. Those disagreeing say the statements aren’t intended to push a viewpoint but to reward a professor’s actions. Now we debate: “Are DEI Mandates for University Faculties a Bad Idea?

