Ideas from the CBC: Shakespeare’s Guide to Hope

For many, the world is feeling darker these days. So a lecture on Hope might be a much needed balm. Shannon Murray, an award-winning English professor at the University of Prince Edward Island, presents: Shakespeare’s Guide to Teaching, Learning and Hope. She explores what Shakespeare can offer us in terms of lessons in patience, empathy, hope, freudenfreude, and even the obsessions with metrics. And she talks about how The Bard's words have become the narrative soundtrack of her own life.