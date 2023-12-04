Ideas from the CBC: Dehumanization and War

In war and conflict, killing is preceded by dehumanization of the other. The process allows us to exploit and humiliate and, ultimately, annihilate those we no longer see as people. The phenomenon is remarkably similar across time and place whether the killing manifests as vast and sustained or as a flash of violence hidden away in a tiny corner. In this episode, experts and survivors discuss dehumanization and whether there's a way back when the killing is done.