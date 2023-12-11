Humankind: Helping Prisoners to Heal
Thursday, December 14, 2023
More than a million Americans are in jails and prisons. In this documentary we present the voices of ex-prisoners who’ve made profound progress in recovering from the traumas they experienced earlier in life and later when incarcerated. Some did time in solitary confinement. You'll hear stories of remarkable human transformation. Featured is a visionary counselor and educator whose long efforts to help prisoners heal have reached thousands of inmates — including those in all fifty states.