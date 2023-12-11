© 2023 Maine Public | Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Scroll down to see all available streams.
2 PM Public Affairs Programs

Humankind: Helping Prisoners to Heal

Published December 11, 2023 at 9:23 AM EST

Thursday, December 14, 2023

More than a million Americans are in jails and prisons. In this documentary we present the voices of ex-prisoners who’ve made profound progress in recovering from the traumas they experienced earlier in life and later when incarcerated. Some did time in solitary confinement. You'll hear stories of remarkable human transformation. Featured is a visionary counselor and educator whose long efforts to help prisoners heal have reached thousands of inmates — including those in all fifty states.

2 PM Public Affairs Programs