On Shifting Ground with Ray Suarez: The Covert War on LGBT+ Rights

While the past year has seen major gains for LGBT+ rights, politicians around the world are increasingly using the community as scapegoats. Ugandan LGBT+ activist Dr. Frank Mugisha joins Ray Suarez to share how he’s fighting back against extremist anti-gay laws in the East African country. Then, Julie Dorf, Co-Chair of the Council for Global Equality, explains how a transnational network of American Christians is targeting LGBT+ rights at home and abroad.