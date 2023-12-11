On Shifting Ground with Ray Suarez: The Covert War on LGBT+ Rights

© 2023 Maine Public | Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
Published December 11, 2023 at 9:32 AM EST

While the past year has seen major gains for LGBT+ rights, politicians around the world are increasingly using the community as scapegoats. Ugandan LGBT+ activist Dr. Frank Mugisha joins Ray Suarez to share how he’s fighting back against extremist anti-gay laws in the East African country. Then, Julie Dorf, Co-Chair of the Council for Global Equality, explains how a transnational network of American Christians is targeting LGBT+ rights at home and abroad.

