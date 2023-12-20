© 2023 Maine Public | Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
2 PM Public Affairs Programs

Commonwealth Club of California: David Brooks: "How to Know a Person"

Published December 20, 2023 at 12:46 PM EST

Tuesday, December 26, 2023

Really knowing another person is not something people seem to do well. All around us are people who feel invisible, unseen, misunderstood. David Brooks set out to help people do better, drawing from the fields of psychology and neuroscience and from the worlds of theater, philosophy, history, and education to present a welcoming, hopeful, integrated approach to human connection. Along the way he offers a possible remedy for a society that is riven by fragmentation, hostility and misperception.

