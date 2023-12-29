© 2023 Maine Public | Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Scroll down to see all available streams.
2 PM Public Affairs Programs

Open to Debate: Will AI Kill the Future of the Creative Arts?

Published December 29, 2023 at 10:28 AM EST

Tuesday, January 2, 2024

From AI-generated paintings to writing scripts and novels, AI is challenging our endeavor to create, innovate, and connect. Will the human touch be obsolete? Those arguing yes say since AI-created art can’t experience human emotions, it will lack depth, and it will come at an economic cost for human artists. Those arguing no say it’s another tool in a toolkit and will help express talent like never before. Now we debate: Will AI Kill the Future of the Creative Arts?

2 PM Public Affairs Programs